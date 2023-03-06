Ad
Facebook logo - EU voters at risk of "dark patterns" and "foreign interference" (Photo: EDJN)

Exclusive

Germany and Poland clash on ad targeting for EU elections

Rule of Law
Nordics
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Next summer's EU elections could see voters targeted by very personal ads and EU parties more free to take foreign money, as talks on new laws build momentum.

The dangers of behavioural advertising in politics came out during the 2016 US elections when British firm Cambridge Analytica illegally used Facebook data to seduce people into voting for ex-president Donald Trump.

But if Poland has its way then a new EU law on political ads will not include extra safeguards on use of sensi...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Facebook logo - EU voters at risk of "dark patterns" and "foreign interference" (Photo: EDJN)

