Ad
euobserver
'This is no longer just a European problem. It's also an African leadership problem' (Photo: Shada Islam)

Column

Why are EU-Africa relations still performative?

EU & the World
Africa
Opinion
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

European policymakers once hailed Africa as a “sister continent”. Fast forward to 2025 and for most African states, the EU appears to be — at best — a distant relative.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.

Related articles

The EU’s BRICS+ dilemma: engage or stand back?
EU puts €4.7bn investment deal on table in South Africa talks
Technocrat beats rabble-rouser - how African Union election borrowed from Brussels
African leaders to agree 'unified vision' on colonial reparations in preparation for EU summit
'This is no longer just a European problem. It's also an African leadership problem' (Photo: Shada Islam)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections