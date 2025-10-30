Ad
Sudanese ambassador Abdelbagi Kabeir in Brussels (Photo: Euobserver)

Sudan lashes out at 'weak' EU response to paramilitary massacre

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Sudan's government has lashed out at the EU response to the massacre by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in El Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur.

"I...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

