Ad
euobserver
Gold exports are helping to fuel the warring militias, causing untold misery to millions of civilians in Sudan (Photo: Albert Gonzalez Farran / UNAMID)

Sudan gold smuggling poses EU questions on future reconstruction

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Sudan's gold exports are financing its warring militias to the tune of billions of US dollars, posing questions to what extent the EU should help rebuild the country.

Last year, the Sudanese Armed Forces earned $1.6bn on gold exports, while the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took in $1bn.

"P...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Sudan faces 'unprecedented humanitarian crisis', says EU asylum agency
EU leads donor pledges at Sudan civil war summit
Gold exports are helping to fuel the warring militias, causing untold misery to millions of civilians in Sudan (Photo: Albert Gonzalez Farran / UNAMID)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections