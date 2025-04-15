Ad
Sudan's 'forgotten' civil war has displaced more than 12 million people, creating a major refugee crisis (Photo: Human Rights Watch)

EU leads donor pledges at Sudan civil war summit

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU pledged over €500m in humanitarian aid to support the victims of Sudan’s civil war on Tuesday (15 April), at a summit of world leaders marking two years of conflict. 

The European Commission and its national governments pledged

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

