Egypt demands more EU support on migration as it shores up regional role

Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has described his country as being on the "frontline" of the migration crisis in north Africa and the Maghreb region on Thursday (9 January), following a flurry of meetings with top EU officials.
Al-Sisi demanded more financial support for Egypt to deal with irregular migration, noting that...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
