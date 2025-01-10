Ad
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi demanded more financial support for Egypt to deal with irregular migration, saying his country currently hosts over nine million foreigners due to regional wars in Gaza, Sudan, and Libya

Egypt demands more EU support on migration as it shores up regional role

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has described his country as being on the "frontline" of the migration crisis in north Africa and the Maghreb region on Thursday (9 January), following a flurry of meetings with top EU officials. 

Al-Sisi demanded more financial support for Egypt to deal with irregular migration, noting that...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

