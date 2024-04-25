Ad
Ursula von der Leyene with Egypt's president Abdel Fattah el Sisi — who has presided over the arrest and detention of an estimated 70,000 political prisoners

MEPs to sue Commission over 'blank cheque' to Egyptian dictator Sisi

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

MEPs are preparing to take the European Commission to court over its new €7.4bn aid package for Egypt, pointing to the human rights abuses presided over by president Abdel Fattah el Sisi's government.  

