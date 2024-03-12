Egypt eyes $5-6bn in EU cash under migrant deal

Egypt expects to receive between $5-$6bn [€4.6-€6.5bn] in funding from the EU under a major 'cash for migrant control' pact which is set to be finalised this weekend.

That $5-6bn figure was spelt out by Cairo's finance minister Mohamed Maait at a press conference on Monday (11 March). Later he added that the World Bank is expected to extend around $3bn [€2.6bn] in financing to Cairo, while further funds are expected from Japan and the International Monetary Fund.

EU leaders are ...