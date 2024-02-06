EU puts pressure on US to release $60bn for Ukraine

The EU is demanding the United States to unblock billions in support for Ukraine, as the Kremlin continues to justify its invasion that has killed tens of thousands.
On Tuesday (6 February), Charles Michel, president of the European Council, issued an appeal for US lawmakers to release billions held up by Republicans amid an election campaign that has put a Donald Trump second presidency back in the spotlight.
"I want to appeal to the US House of Representatives to release the $60...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
