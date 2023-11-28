EU calls for increased fuel supplies into Gaza

The EU has called for an increase in fuel supplies to Gaza, and a faster screening process for trucks crossing the Rafah border.

EU commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarčič identified both as primary bottlenecks in delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, where the situation is "catastrophic" and "humanitarian needs have exploded".

The remarks come amid a ceasefire that has been welcomed by the Slovenian commissioner, who hoped for more extended pauses — in line wit...