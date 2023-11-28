Ad
euobserver
A potential maritime corridor from Cyprus could increase humanitarian aid to Gaza in the long term (Photo: UNRWA)

EU calls for increased fuel supplies into Gaza

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU has called for an increase in fuel supplies to Gaza, and a faster screening process for trucks crossing the Rafah border.

EU commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarčič identified both as primary bottlenecks in delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, where the situation is "catastrophic" and "humanitarian needs have exploded".

The remarks come amid a ceasefire that has been welcomed by the Slovenian commissioner, who hoped for more extended pauses — in line wit...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

