EU auditors: Offshore wind farms pose 'green dilemma'

The development of offshore renewable energy in Europe may threaten the natural world if sustainable impact assessments are not beefed up soon, the European Court of Auditors has warned in a report published on Monday (18 September).

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the importance of the EU's energy independence, and our seas may be part of the solution," said Nikolaos Milionis, the member who led the audit.

"But the EU's blue revolution should not be pursued at ...