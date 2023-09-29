Punish Belarus too for aiding Putin's Ukraine war

This year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian president Vladimir Putin and Russian commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova for their involvement in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The ICC said that Putin is allegedly responsible for the war crime ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Mark Temnycky is an accredited freelance journalist covering Eurasian affairs and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.
Mark Temnycky is an accredited freelance journalist covering Eurasian affairs and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.