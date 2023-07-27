Ad
euobserver
July's high temperatures have seen heatwaves and wildfires across the world (Photo: Axel Drainville)

July hasn’t been hotter in 120,000 years

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

July 2023 will become the warmest month ever recorded, with global temperatures approximately 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, according to an analysis from the University of Leipzig published on Thursday (27 July).

However, experts warned that this trend of record temperatures is likely to repeat in the coming months and years.

Karsten Haustein, the climate scientist who conducted the analysis,...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

July's high temperatures have seen heatwaves and wildfires across the world (Photo: Axel Drainville)

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

