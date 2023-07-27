July hasn’t been hotter in 120,000 years

July 2023 will become the warmest month ever recorded, with global temperatures approximately 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, according to an analysis from the University of Leipzig published on Thursday (27 July).
However, experts warned that this trend of record temperatures is likely to repeat in the coming months and years.
Karsten Haustein, the climate scientist who conducted the analysis,...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
