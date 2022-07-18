ECB set to raise rates, amid monetary and political turmoil

The European Central Bank is set to increase interest rates in the eurozone at its governing council meeting on Thursday ( 21 July).
Other central banks, such as the US Federal Reserve, have already increased borrowing costs in an effort to stem inflation, but the ECB has been reluctant to do so out of fear that higher borrowing costs may push some weaker EU economies into recession, which would also drive down the euro even fur...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.