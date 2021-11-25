Ad
"We will modernise our country, build up a climate-neutral industry with cutting-edge technology that is 'Made in Germany'," Olaf Scholz the new German chancellor told press. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Germany's new leaders want to reform the EU

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The SPD, the Greens and the pro-business FDP on Wednesday (24 November) presented a deal to form a new German government, including a European reform agenda that should lead to a federal Europe.

"My most important message: the traffic light [coaltion] stands," Olaf Scholz told press - a reference to the parties respective colours red-yellow-green.

"We will modernise our country, build up a climate-neutral industry with cutting-edge technology that is 'Made in Germany'," he said, ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

