Germany's new leaders want to reform the EU

The SPD, the Greens and the pro-business FDP on Wednesday (24 November) presented a deal to form a new German government, including a European reform agenda that should lead to a federal Europe.
"My most important message: the traffic light [coaltion] stands," Olaf Scholz told press - a reference to the parties respective colours red-yellow-green.
"We will modernise our country, build up a climate-neutral industry with cutting-edge technology that is 'Made in Germany'," he said, ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
