Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki,Hungary's PM Viktor Orbán, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Czech premier Andrej Babiš when the three heads of the four Visegrád countries were in Brussels to protest against the latest European migration pl (Photo: European Commission)

Analysis

Pro-EU forces on the move in central Europe

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Pro-EU and liberal democratic forces got a much needed shot in the arm over the weekend in some of the Visegrad countries that have been viewed in recent years as "trouble-makers" in the the EU, with alleged corruption at the highest level of government, increasing concerns over judicial independence, and democratic backsliding.

In the weekend's Czech election - seen partly as a referendum on the rule of prime minister Andrej Babiš - the billionaire businessman narrowly lost the popula...

Rule of LawAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

