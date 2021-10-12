Pro-EU forces on the move in central Europe

Pro-EU and liberal democratic forces got a much needed shot in the arm over the weekend in some of the Visegrad countries that have been viewed in recent years as "trouble-makers" in the the EU, with alleged corruption at the highest level of government, increasing concerns over judicial independence, and democratic backsliding.

In the weekend's Czech election - seen partly as a referendum on the rule of prime minister Andrej Babiš - the billionaire businessman narrowly lost the popula...