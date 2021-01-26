Borrell to meet Lavrov, while Navalny behind bars

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell is going to Moscow in February, even though its opposition star, Alexei Navalny, will most likely be in prison at the time.

"This is a good moment to reach out and talk to Russian authorities," Borrell told press in Brussels after meeting EU foreign ministers on Monday (25 January).

"I don't share the opinion that when things go bad, you don't talk. On the contrary," he said.

Borrell is to meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov at o...