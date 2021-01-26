Ad
EU top diplomat Josep Borrell (l) does not need a mandate from member states if he wants to meet foreign VIPs (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Borrell to meet Lavrov, while Navalny behind bars

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell is going to Moscow in February, even though its opposition star, Alexei Navalny, will most likely be in prison at the time.

"This is a good moment to reach out and talk to Russian authorities," Borrell told press in Brussels after meeting EU foreign ministers on Monday (25 January).

"I don't share the opinion that when things go bad, you don't talk. On the contrary," he said.

Borrell is to meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov at o...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

