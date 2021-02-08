Knives out for Borrell, as Russia divides EU

EU top diplomat Josep Borrell is facing calls to resign after his trip to Moscow went off the rails.

But Germany, France, and Austria risk making EU and transatlantic divisions even worse by backing Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline no matter what.

"We believe the president of the European Commission should take action, if Mr Borrell does not resign of his own accord," Estonian centre-right MEP Riho Terras said in a letter to Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen this weekend....