Relief in EPP group, as Orbán's party finally leaves

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán on Wednesday (3 March) announced his Fidesz party's MEPs are leaving their centre-right faction in the European Parliament, marking a major breaking point in the more than two-year-long saga between Europe's largest political family and its combative Hungarian member.

MEPs from European People's Party's group voted overwhelmingly - 148 in favour, 28 against, with four abstentions - to change their rules of procedure allowing entire party delegation...