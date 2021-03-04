Ad
Welcome no more. Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán (l) at a previous meeting of the EPP umbrella party (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

Relief in EPP group, as Orbán's party finally leaves

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán on Wednesday (3 March) announced his Fidesz party's MEPs are leaving their centre-right faction in the European Parliament, marking a major breaking point in the more than two-year-long saga between Europe's largest political family and its combative Hungarian member.

MEPs from European People's Party's group voted overwhelmingly - 148 in favour, 28 against, with four abstentions - to change their rules of procedure allowing entire party delegation...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

