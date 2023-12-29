Tweaking EU nappy ads could help save babies' lives

Each year across the EU, around 1,200 babies die of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

SIDS is the unexpected death of a baby under one year of age that remains unexplained after a full investigation. Back in the 1990s, the American Academy of Pediatrics published clear recommendations for preventing SIDS, based on scientific data, which are well-known.

These include placing infants on their back to sleep alone in their crib, on a firm, flat mattress with a fitted sheet, with ...