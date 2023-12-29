Ad
euobserver
While knowing that sleeping on the back is recommended for their babies, parents may end up believing that sleeping on the stomach is also just fine (Photo: Unsplash)

Tweaking EU nappy ads could help save babies' lives

Health & Society
Opinion
by Anne Laure Sellier, Paris,

Each year across the EU, around 1,200 babies die of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

SIDS is the unexpected death of a baby under one year of age that remains unexplained after a full investigation. Back in the 1990s, the American Academy of Pediatrics published clear recommendations for preventing SIDS, based on scientific data, which are well-known.

These include placing infants on their back to sleep alone in their crib, on a firm, flat mattress with a fitted sheet, with ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Anne Laure Sellier is professor of behavioural sciences at HEC Paris.

Related articles

Are there dangerous chemicals in disposable nappies in EU?
Nappy tax issue divides EU commissioners
Right of Reply: 'Dangerous' nappies in the EU
While knowing that sleeping on the back is recommended for their babies, parents may end up believing that sleeping on the stomach is also just fine (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

Health & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Anne Laure Sellier is professor of behavioural sciences at HEC Paris.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections