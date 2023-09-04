Jailed Danish rights defender in Bahrain on hunger strike

The European Commission says it is advocating for prominent jailed Bahraini-Danish human rights defender, Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja, who has now gone on hunger strike.

"We are exchanging regularly with the Bahraini authorities on this case," said Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for the EU's foreign policy department, in an email on Friday (1 September).

But after a decade in a Bahrain prison and now two-weeks into a hunger strike, the EU's leverage to secure Al-Khawaja's release appears...