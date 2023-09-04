Ad
euobserver
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with Bahrain's crown prince and prime minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Jailed Danish rights defender in Bahrain on hunger strike

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it is advocating for prominent jailed Bahraini-Danish human rights defender, Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja, who has now gone on hunger strike.

"We are exchanging regularly with the Bahraini authorities on this case," said Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for the EU's foreign policy department, in an email on Friday (1 September).

But after a decade in a Bahrain prison and now two-weeks into a hunger strike, the EU's leverage to secure Al-Khawaja's release appears...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Bahrain hunger striker prompts EU response
Top EU official defends Bahrain crackdown
'Friendship group' visit derails MEPs' Bahrain rights probe
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with Bahrain's crown prince and prime minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections