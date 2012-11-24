Migrants set fire to Greek detention centre

Over 500 undocumented migrants detained for the past three months at the Komotini police academy in eastern Greece have rioted and set fire to the premises.

"The riots have stopped. It is not the first but it is the largest. It is inhumane," a ranking officer told Euobserver on Saturday (November 24) evening.

The entire site is on lockdown.

Outside the gates, a police officer in riot gear stands guard armed with a machine gun in near complete silence. Behind him, a parking ...