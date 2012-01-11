Ad
euobserver
The Danish EU Presidency is being launched with a series of press events in Copenhagen (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Softer draft of fiscal treaty opens door for UK

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, COPENHAGEN,

Less stringent constitutional demands, a weaker role for the EU commission and a provision allowing the UK to join at a later stage are among the most recent changes to the draft intergovernmental treaty on fiscal discipline, to be signed by leaders in March.

The third draft - distributed to EU member states' negotiators on Tuesday (10 January) evening and seen by EUobserver - has softened the obligation to enshrine a "golden rule" on balanced budgets into the constitutions of the 26 me...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Cameron sees 'legal difficulties' in fighting new fiscal treaty
Ireland plans referendum body on possible EU treaty poll
More power for EU commission in new draft of fiscal treaty
The Danish EU Presidency is being launched with a series of press events in Copenhagen (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections