Europe’s disabled people feel taken seriously for the first time in Brussels. From left to right: Buzek, Barroso, Vardakastani, and Van Rompuy. (Photo: European Disability Forum)

Europe's disabled people feel strengthened by meeting with EU presidents

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Europe’s disabled people feel they are being taken seriously for the first time in Brussels after a joint meeting with all three presidents of the European Union at the same time.

“It was the first time that disability issues were discussed on this level,” Yannis Vardakastanis, president of the European Disability Forum (EDF), told EUobserver.

Vardakastanis and his colleagues on Tuesday (6 December) met with Jerzy Buzek, Jose Manuel Barroso and Herman van Rompuy, presidents of th...

