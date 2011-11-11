This WEEK in the European Union

The European Commission will this week set out new legislative proposals on credit ratings agencies, seen by many in Brussels as a thorn in the side of the eurozone crisis.

Financial services commissioner Michel Barnier will on Tuesday unveil proposals designed to inject more diversity into the world of credit ratings agencies, with global markets most attuned to the analyses of three international agencies, Standard and Poor's, Moody's and Fitch.

The measures, deemed a "relativel...