'Lining Putin's pockets': EU's LNG imports rise since war

EU countries have increased their purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia compared to pre-war levels — reviving the question of sanctioning this fuel as well.

EU sanctions against Vladimir Putin's country cover seaborne oil and coal imports, but not LNG, which acts as a loophole in the 11 packages of sanctions imposed on Russia.

Despite its attempts to reduce its energy dependence on Russia, the EU as a whole has not imposed any sanctions on Russian LNG. There has b...