'Lining Putin's pockets': EU's LNG imports rise since war

EU countries have increased their purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia compared to pre-war levels — reviving the question of sanctioning this fuel as well.
EU sanctions against Vladimir Putin's country cover seaborne oil and coal imports, but not LNG, which acts as a loophole in the 11 packages of sanctions imposed on Russia.
Despite its attempts to reduce its energy dependence on Russia, the EU as a whole has not imposed any sanctions on Russian LNG. There has b...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.