The world's premier capitalist powerhouse is taking a path of state intervention via subsidisation and industrial policy, under the guise of fiscal policy (Photo: thisisbossi)

In green subsidy race, EU should not imitate US

Green Economy
Opinion
by Milan Elkerbout, Brussels,

The US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) puts the EU in an uncomfortable position. At long last, the Americans pass legislation that, arguably, constitutes a federal climate policy.\n \nBut the road taken by the US is different from the EU's. The world's premier capitalist powerhouse is taking the path of state intervention through subsidisation and industrial policy, under the guise of fiscal policy.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Milan Elkerbout is a research fellow and head of the climate policy programme at the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS). He has been working in the climate and energy unit of CEPS since late 2014. This piece was previously published on the CEPS website.

