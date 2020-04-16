Facebook to retroactively alert users of bogus content

Social media giant Facebook will retroactively issue alerts on coronavirus disinformation following pressure from activists.
The US firm announced the move on Thursday (16 April) on content it considers would cause "imminent physical harm".
In a blog post, Facebook's vice-president Guy Rosen said they want to connect people who may have interacted with harmful misinformation about the virus with the truth.
"These messages will connect people to Covid-19 myths debunked by the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.