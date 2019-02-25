Italy-Russia links highlight threat to EU democracy

Behind the small non-descript brown door of a mansion block in Moscow lie the headquarters of the company, Orion LLC.
This mysterious entity, which has an eclectic range of specialisms - from business consulting to heavy industrial machinery sale, construction projects, engineering design and market research - is owned by two key figures in the Italian political party, the League: Gianluca Savoini, president of the Lombardy-Russia Cultural Association, and Claudio d'Amico, a senior fore...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Amy Richards is director of Global Witness, a London-based NGO, whose mission is 'exposing the economic networks behind conflict, corruption, and environmental abuse.
Amy Richards is director of Global Witness, a London-based NGO, whose mission is 'exposing the economic networks behind conflict, corruption, and environmental abuse.