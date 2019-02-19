EU should clarify rules for plant burgers and lab meat

Laura Wellesley likes a burger "as much as the next person".

But as a researcher specialised in the link between climate change and eating habits, Wellesley is very appreciative of the carbon footprint of eating meat.

"The biggest change I have made to my diet in recent years has been to radically reduce the amount of any kind of meat products. I eat meat maybe once every three to four weeks," she told EUobserver in an interview.

On Tuesday (19 February) Chatham House publis...