'Macron vs Orban' is no quick fix for EU democracy

An election battle between French president Emmanuel Macron's pro-European vision and Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban's nationalist views could make more people interested in voting in May's European parliament elections.
It would make people realise that there is a real battle for Europe's soul going on and that voters need to turn out and vote, experts told EUobserver.
But it would not fix the under laying democratic problems, they said.
"We may have a more lively a...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.