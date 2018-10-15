Ad
The Spitzenkandidat process is not the magic bullet for a lively EU democracy, said Dominik Hierlemann of the Bertelsmann Stiftung (Photo: EUobserver)

'Macron vs Orban' is no quick fix for EU democracy

by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,
An election battle between French president Emmanuel Macron's pro-European vision and Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban's nationalist views could make more people interested in voting in May's European parliament elections.

It would make people realise that there is a real battle for Europe's soul going on and that voters need to turn out and vote, experts told EUobserver.

But it would not fix the under laying democratic problems, they said.

"We may have a more lively a...

