US diplomat jangles nerves on Russia nuclear missiles

The US ambassador to Nato has threatened to "take out" a Russian nuclear weapons system that posed a threat to Europe and the US.
She later said she was "not talking about" a US strike on Russian territory - a move that could cause war.
But her remarks prompted a Russian outcry on "the danger of aggressive rhetoric", as well as further Nato and US complaints on Russia's violation of an arms treaty.
If Russia deployed a new nuclear weapons system, the 9M729, "then, at that...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
