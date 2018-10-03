US diplomat jangles nerves on Russia nuclear missiles

The US ambassador to Nato has threatened to "take out" a Russian nuclear weapons system that posed a threat to Europe and the US.

She later said she was "not talking about" a US strike on Russian territory - a move that could cause war.

But her remarks prompted a Russian outcry on "the danger of aggressive rhetoric", as well as further Nato and US complaints on Russia's violation of an arms treaty.

If Russia deployed a new nuclear weapons system, the 9M729, "then, at that...