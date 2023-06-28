Ad
The internal military crisis seen in Russia the last weekend will be 'the elephant in the room' when EU leaders discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, an EU official said (Photo: European Union)

EU summit to sweat over Russian frozen asset legal worries

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Before beginning their two-day summit on Thursday and Friday (29-30 June), EU heads of state and government will meet for lunch with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg, in light of Ukraine's desire to join the alliance and further cooperation between the bloc and Nato.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to join EU leaders via video conference. In their conclusions, EU leaders are expected to reassert their commitment to providing financial and military support to Ukraine.

