EU summit to sweat over Russian frozen asset legal worries

Before beginning their two-day summit on Thursday and Friday (29-30 June), EU heads of state and government will meet for lunch with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg, in light of Ukraine's desire to join the alliance and further cooperation between the bloc and Nato.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to join EU leaders via video conference. In their conclusions, EU leaders are expected to reassert their commitment to providing financial and military support to Ukraine.

...