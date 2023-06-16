Ad
OTP Bank is the third largest EU lender still in Russia, after Austria's Raiffeisenbank and Italy's UniCredit (Photo: Barna Rovács)

Orbán still vetoing EU's Russia sanctions over bank insult

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Greece and Hungary are still blocking EU sanctions on Russia, as talks drag out into their third month.

They want Ukraine to first delete Greek shipping firms and a Hungarian bank from Kyiv's list of "international war sponsors".

Ukraine's unilateral name-and-shame blacklist has a purely PR significance.

But Athens and Budapest say the stigma is hurting their top companies' reputations and are trying to use their EU vet...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

