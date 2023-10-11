Gaza war 'pressing' EU on Egypt anti-migrant deal

The prospect of Palestinians fleeing the Gaza Strip into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula appears to have spooked the European Commission into fast tracking a possible migrant-busting deal with Cairo.
"After this weekend's events, the need to engage with Egypt is even more pressing," said Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Commission, on Tuesday (10 October) at a migration conference in Vienna.
Schinas made the comment while referencing a non-binding agreement signed ov...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
