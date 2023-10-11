Gaza war 'pressing' EU on Egypt anti-migrant deal

The prospect of Palestinians fleeing the Gaza Strip into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula appears to have spooked the European Commission into fast tracking a possible migrant-busting deal with Cairo.

"After this weekend's events, the need to engage with Egypt is even more pressing," said Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Commission, on Tuesday (10 October) at a migration conference in Vienna.

Schinas made the comment while referencing a non-binding agreement signed ov...