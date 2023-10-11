Ad
euobserver
Thousands of residents in Gaza are sheltering at UN-run schools (Photo: UNRWA)

Gaza war 'pressing' EU on Egypt anti-migrant deal

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The prospect of Palestinians fleeing the Gaza Strip into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula appears to have spooked the European Commission into fast tracking a possible migrant-busting deal with Cairo.

"After this weekend's events, the need to engage with Egypt is even more pressing," said Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Commission, on Tuesday (10 October) at a migration conference in Vienna.

Schinas made the comment while referencing a non-binding agreement signed ov...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Israel's siege of Gaza is illegal, EU says
EU Commission at a loss over latest snub from Tunisia
Egypt coast guard to get EU cash to stop fleeing Egyptians
Thousands of residents in Gaza are sheltering at UN-run schools (Photo: UNRWA)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections