Ad
euobserver
The industry's 'safe use' approach is pretty much the chemical regulation system we have today — a system which is clearly not working (Photo: CDC)

How the chemical-industry lobby pushes 'safe use' exemptions

EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Vicky Cann, Brussels,

The European Commission is expected to shortly publish its thinking on 'essential use', an important component of the Green Deal's strategy on chemicals. This communication will help determine whether industry can carry on contaminating consumer products (such as childcare articles and textiles) with hazardous substances, or whether such chemicals should only be used when deemed essential and when no safe alternati...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Vicky Cann is a researcher with Corporate Europe Observatory.

Related articles

Toxic chemicals found in one-in-five inspected products in the EU
EU pledge to ban toxic chemicals in everyday products risks unravelling
Forever chemicals will be the 'new asbestos', investors warn
Beyond REACH? EU Commission dumps its chemical reform
The industry's 'safe use' approach is pretty much the chemical regulation system we have today — a system which is clearly not working (Photo: CDC)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Vicky Cann is a researcher with Corporate Europe Observatory.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections