How the chemical-industry lobby pushes 'safe use' exemptions

The European Commission is expected to shortly publish its thinking on 'essential use', an important component of the Green Deal's strategy on chemicals. This communication will help determine whether industry can carry on contaminating consumer products (such as childcare articles and textiles) with hazardous substances, or whether such chemicals should only be used when deemed essential and when no safe alternati...
Vicky Cann is a researcher with Corporate Europe Observatory.
