Ad
euobserver
While plans to 'externalise' border controls to Niger, Senegal, Morocco and the Balkans are pushed ahead, parliamentarians and civil society remain largely in the dark about their scale and scope (Photo: euoparl.europa.eu)

The secrecy behind the EU's plans to 'externalise' migration

Migration
EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Chris Jones, London/Berlin,

For at least three decades, the EU and its member states have engaged in a process of "externalisation" — a policy agenda which seeks to prevent migrants and refugees setting foot on EU territory by outsourcing border controls to non-EU states.

The results have often been disastrous for people seeking safety or a new life, who are frequently subjected to mistreatment and abuse by police and border forces.

Nevertheless, with the <...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Chris Jones is executive director of Statewatch, an NGO monitoring the state and civil liberties in Europe, and specialises in issues relating to policing, migration, privacy and data protection and security technologies.

Related articles

Racist algorithms and AI can't determine EU migration policy
On migration, Europe needs to pivot from walls to work
Expansion of data-collection is eroding EU values and rights
Border fences are an indictment of EU state asylum failures
While plans to 'externalise' border controls to Niger, Senegal, Morocco and the Balkans are pushed ahead, parliamentarians and civil society remain largely in the dark about their scale and scope (Photo: euoparl.europa.eu)

Tags

MigrationEU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Chris Jones is executive director of Statewatch, an NGO monitoring the state and civil liberties in Europe, and specialises in issues relating to policing, migration, privacy and data protection and security technologies.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections