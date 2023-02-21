The secrecy behind the EU's plans to 'externalise' migration

For at least three decades, the EU and its member states have engaged in a process of "externalisation" — a policy agenda which seeks to prevent migrants and refugees setting foot on EU territory by outsourcing border controls to non-EU states.
The results have often been disastrous for people seeking safety or a new life, who are frequently subjected to mistreatment and abuse by police and border forces.
Nevertheless, with the <...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Chris Jones is executive director of Statewatch, an NGO monitoring the state and civil liberties in Europe, and specialises in issues relating to policing, migration, privacy and data protection and security technologies.
Chris Jones is executive director of Statewatch, an NGO monitoring the state and civil liberties in Europe, and specialises in issues relating to policing, migration, privacy and data protection and security technologies.