euobserver
Fake and stolen Facebook profiles were most likely engaged in disseminating these narratives, the report said, with seemingly real users also joining in, the report said (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Russia targeting Germany with anti-West narrative, report says

Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Russian disinformation efforts in Germany aim to divide public opinion, boost anti-Western sentiment, and exploit political debates over sanctions and inflation, a report published last month by Budapest-based Political Capital has found.

The disinformation efforts pushed various pro-Kremlin narratives with the help of fake, or stolen Facebook profiles targeting broadcast and tabloid media, and the we...

Ukraine

Ukraine

