European commission president Ursula von der Leyen with Egypt's strongman leader Abdel Fattah al-Sissi (Photo: European Union, 2024)

Exclusive

EU sidelines parliament to rapidly send €1bn to Egypt

Migration
Africa
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is officially sidelining the European Parliament's scrutiny role when it comes to €1bn of loans being sent to Egypt.

The announcement came ahead of a €7.4bn cash-for-migration-control agreement with Cairo, posing tricky questions for an increasingly frustrated European Parliament.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says, in a letter dated 15 March and seen by EUobserver, that the urgency...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

