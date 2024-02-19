Hungary blocks EU appeal for Israel not to strike Rafah

Hungary has stopped fellow EU foreign ministers from formally asking Israel not to attack Rafah, even as Czech backing for Israel melts away.

The "Foreign Ministers of 26 Member-States of the European Union" published an informal joint declaration anyway after a meeting in Brussels on Monday (19 February).

This urged Israel to spare Rafah, in southern Gaza, from a ground incursion and to "pause" firing in general so that aid could get in, but it didn't constitute a politically b...