Ad
euobserver
Hungary's foreign minister Péter Szijjártó, whose spokesman tweeted about Russia instead (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Hungary blocks EU appeal for Israel not to strike Rafah

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary has stopped fellow EU foreign ministers from formally asking Israel not to attack Rafah, even as Czech backing for Israel melts away.

The "Foreign Ministers of 26 Member-States of the European Union" published an informal joint declaration anyway after a meeting in Brussels on Monday (19 February).

This urged Israel to spare Rafah, in southern Gaza, from a ground incursion and to "pause" firing in general so that aid could get in, but it didn't constitute a politically b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

France joins UK, Belgium in European bans on Israeli settlers
EU reaches rapid deal on Ukraine aid after Orbán folds
Child-abuse fiasco could delay Hungary's Nato vote
Hungary's foreign minister Péter Szijjártó, whose spokesman tweeted about Russia instead (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections