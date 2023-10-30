Western Balkans and pre-COP meeting in focus This WEEK

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will be travelling this week throughout the Western Balkans.

She will meet with the prime minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovačevski, in Skopje on Monday (30 October). Later that day, she will travel to Pristina.

On Tuesday (31 October), she will meet Montenegro's president Jakov Milatović and the caretaker prime minister Dritan Abazović. Afterwards, she will meet with Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić.

Von der Leyen...