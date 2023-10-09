Why your data might already be on a Europol list

You don't have to be a civil rights defender or even an opposition voice to end up on a police list. You don't even have to commit a crime.

And yet in today's EU, innocent people are being swept up in a police digital dragnet that risks eroding the very basis of democracy.

Police forces around Europe seem hooked on the habit of collecting information on a massive scale and forwarding it to the EU's police agency, Europol. This undermines privacy, fair trial rights and the presum...