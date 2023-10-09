Ad
euobserver
Once the police have your data, you may inadvertently become a suspect in an open investigation (Photo: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

Why your data might already be on a Europol list

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Romain Lanneau and Chloé Berthélémy, Amsterdam/Brussels,

You don't have to be a civil rights defender or even an opposition voice to end up on a police list. You don't even have to commit a crime.

And yet in today's EU, innocent people are being swept up in a police digital dragnet that risks eroding the very basis of democracy.

Police forces around Europe seem hooked on the habit of collecting information on a massive scale and forwarding it to the EU's police agency, Europol. This undermines privacy, fair trial rights and the presum...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Romain Lanneau is a researcher for Statewatch, the NGO monitoring civil liberties in Europe. Chloé Berthélémy works on European policy for the European Digital Rights Initiative (EDRi).

Related articles

Forecasting and profiling, or bias and discrimination?
The Dutch politician suing the Dutch state for ethnic-profiling
France tops EU police list for DNA collection
Once the police have your data, you may inadvertently become a suspect in an open investigation (Photo: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Romain Lanneau is a researcher for Statewatch, the NGO monitoring civil liberties in Europe. Chloé Berthélémy works on European policy for the European Digital Rights Initiative (EDRi).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections