EU trade chief in Beijing warns China of only 'two paths' forward

"We welcome competition, but it must be fair," the EU Commission's executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis warned in a speech at Beijing's Tsinghua University on Monday (25 September). "And we will be more assertive in tackling unfairness". \n \nThe visit comes just over a week after the EU executive announced an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), and is linked to the EU's €396bn trade deficit with Ch...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.