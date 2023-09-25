EU trade chief in Beijing warns China of only 'two paths' forward

"We welcome competition, but it must be fair," the EU Commission's executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis warned in a speech at Beijing's Tsinghua University on Monday (25 September). "And we will be more assertive in tackling unfairness".



The visit comes just over a week after the EU executive announced an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), and is linked to the EU's €396bn trade deficit with Ch...