Ctalan flags at a demonstration in Brussels in 2017 (Photo: EUobserver)

EU rejects fast-tracking Spain's Catalan language bid

EU Political
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

To little surprise, Spain's request to make Catalan, Galician, and Basque into official EU languageswas left on stand-by following initial talks in Brussels on Tuesday (19 September).

The appeal dates back to August, when Spanish foreign affairs minister José Manuel Albares called for the three co-official languages in Spain to become the 25th, 26th, and 27th official languages of the EU, as a sign of the incumbent government's e...

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

