euobserver
EU home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson: 'I signed recently the agreement of Frontex with North Macedonia.' (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Frontex expanding migrant route-busting mission in Balkans

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is demanding Western Balkan nations do more to prevent migrants entering the European Union.

On Monday (5 December), it unveiled another so-called action plan that involves a greater deployment of the EU's border force, Frontex, while leveraging its visa-free policy on Balkan nationals.

"We'll be able to bring down ...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

