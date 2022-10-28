Where the US-China microchip wars leave the EU

A few weeks ago, the US administration dropped one of the biggest regulatory bombs in the history of export controls.
Days before the start of the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, Washington unilaterally announced new extraterritorial restrictions on the export of advanced chips, semiconductor equipment and related components to China.
Single-handedly, the US has decided to starve its Asian rival of all of the complex technology used for next-generation quantum ...
Dimitar Lilkov is a researcher at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies.
