Finland moves to join Nato in historic step

Finland must apply to join the Nato military alliance "without delay", Finnish president Sauli Niinisto and prime minister Sanna Marin jointly said on Thursday (12 May).
It is a historic policy shift, as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, for Finland which shares a 1,300km border with Russia.
"Nato membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of Nato, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance," their joint statement said.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
