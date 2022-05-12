Ad
Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin's Social Democratic party will announce its decision on Saturday (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Finland moves to join Nato in historic step

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Finland must apply to join the Nato military alliance "without delay", Finnish president Sauli Niinisto and prime minister Sanna Marin jointly said on Thursday (12 May).

It is a historic policy shift, as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, for Finland which shares a 1,300km border with Russia.

"Nato membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of Nato, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance," their joint statement said.

"Finland must app...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

