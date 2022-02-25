Ad
Kostiantyn Yelisieiev (centre) was Ukraine's ambassador to the EU from 2010 to 2015 (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Ex-ambassador in Kyiv: EU leaders should be 'ashamed'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

"Let me tell you how I felt when I listened to the EU leaders announce their sanctions: You should be ashamed of yourselves for the rest of your lives that you left us all alone at this moment to face Russian aggression," Ukraine's former ambassador to the EU, Kostiantyn Yelisieiev, told EUobserver from Kyiv on Friday morning (25 February).

"Yesterday I evacuated my family from the city and if anything was to happen to them, you should feel ashamed for the rest of your lives," he added...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

