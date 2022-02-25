Ex-ambassador in Kyiv: EU leaders should be 'ashamed'

"Let me tell you how I felt when I listened to the EU leaders announce their sanctions: You should be ashamed of yourselves for the rest of your lives that you left us all alone at this moment to face Russian aggression," Ukraine's former ambassador to the EU, Kostiantyn Yelisieiev, told EUobserver from Kyiv on Friday morning (25 February).

"Yesterday I evacuated my family from the city and if anything was to happen to them, you should feel ashamed for the rest of your lives," he added...