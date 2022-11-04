Ad
A couple and with their four-year-old daughter are currently among those rescued and onboard the Ocean Viking (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

EU Commission cannot stop Italy banning rescue boats

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it is powerless to stop Italy from banning charity rescue boats entering its territorial waters.

The statement on Friday (4 November) follows moves by the new government in Rome under Georgia Meloni to further crack down on the Mediterranean Sea rescues.

Meloni's interior ministry said it is exploring a possible ban on the boats from entering Italian territorial waters based on article 19 of the UN International Convention on the Law of the Sea.

A couple and with their four-year-old daughter are currently among those rescued and onboard the Ocean Viking (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

