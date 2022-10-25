Ad
euobserver
Matthew Caruana Galizia in Strasbourg (Photo: ecpmf.org)

EU law needed to quell frivolous lawsuits on media

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

"Literally before we were able to bury what was left of my dead mother, we were back in court fighting one of the 40 or more lawsuits against her." 

So said Matthew Caruana Galicia, son of Daphne Caruana Galizia, a crusading Maltese journalist who was killed by a car bomb five years ago, at a recent hearing in Strasbourg on frivolous lawsuits against press.

"Today, the former prime minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, is still suing my dead mother. It's a surreal situation. It shocks...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EUobserver wins right to keep VIP jet story online
