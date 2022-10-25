EU law needed to quell frivolous lawsuits on media

"Literally before we were able to bury what was left of my dead mother, we were back in court fighting one of the 40 or more lawsuits against her."

So said Matthew Caruana Galicia, son of Daphne Caruana Galizia, a crusading Maltese journalist who was killed by a car bomb five years ago, at a recent hearing in Strasbourg on frivolous lawsuits against press.

"Today, the former prime minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, is still suing my dead mother. It's a surreal situation. It shocks...